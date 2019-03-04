Investors from the United Kingdom Copper Tree are set to develop a copper processing plant at the famous Uchi dump site in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu told ZNBC news in Kitwe

that Copper Tree has discovered valuable minerals at the Uchi dump site and that the construction of a copper processing Plant will start in July this year.

Mr. Mpundu says the company will start recalling and processing minerals at the Uchi dump site which has since been closed and fenced off.

He further disclosed that the old copper processing techniques used by mining firms in Kitwe then, left very valuable mineral deposits in all the dumping sites dotted in the city including Uchi.

Mr. Mpundu added that the construction of the Copper processing plant is a plus for the city as it will boost job creation apart from stimulating economic activities in the area.

Meanwhile, the Mine workers Union of Zambia -MUZ- President Joseph Chewe has welcomed the construction of a copper processing plant saying it is an answer to the value addition government has been calling for.

But a Copperbelt University business Expert Professor Biemba Maliti has urged Copper Tree to consider opening up an open pit mine at the Uchi dump site instead of a Copper processing plant to protect the environment.

The Uchi dump site is said to possess huge deposits of Cobalt and Copper.

