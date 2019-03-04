EIZ President congratulates DR. Brain Mushimba on obtaining a Doctorate degree from the University of Zambia
Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba earns his PhD from UNZA
[Read 448 times, 448 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

7 COMMENTS

  2. Congrats minister Mushimba now that’s the easy part. Earning Zambian’s approval on your poor ministerial job performance is the toughest task yet.(well, the exception is BR Mumba he approves your poor job)

    5

    0

  5. I’m sure he’s from Mpelembe Secondary. …just thinking. Not the Kambwizi University PHD. Congrats young man.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here