President Edgar Lungu has noted the need for the development and institutionalization of a youth affirmative action in public procurement which will ensure that 30 percent of all public procurements and contracts are reserved for the youths.

In a speech read on his behalf by minister of youth, sport and child development, Moses Mawere during the official opening of the 2019 national youth forum and exhibition in Lusaka, President Lungu has urged the ministers of Finance, commerce, trade and industry and youth sport and child development to enhance various interventions aimed at promoting youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

The head of state has also announced that government has commenced the process of re-engineering the education curricula to ensure that the education system mainstreams and promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and responds to the needs of the labour market.

President Lungu further states that government is reviewing the administration of empowerment funds in various line ministries to make them more appropriate and suitable to the needs of the youth in the country.

He says government is cognizant of the fact that the growing youth unemployment threatens the economic gains and political stability the country has so far achieved.

The head of state says it against this background that Government places youth innovation and entrepreneurship high on its developmental agenda as evidenced by the pronouncements in the PF manifesto, the vision 2030 and the 7NDP, all which pay particular attention to promoting youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking earlier, UN resident Coordinator Janet Rogan noted the need for change of mindset to the changing world and advancement in technology.

Ms Rogan notes that the youths of the 21st century require different skill sets and to adjust to policies and curricular accordingly.

