February salaries for majority of civil servants will only be paid after March 8th 2019, Ministry of Finance sources have revealed.
So far only Teachers, officers under military, police and the intelligence have received their salaries.
Doctors and other health workers including officers employed under the Ministry of Agriculture will get their perks after March 8th, in one of the longest delays salary delays to hit the civil service in recent times.
Sources at the Ministry of Finance say government has faced some difficulties in managing its Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) system.
Other sources however said Government has failed to raise sufficient revenue to fund salaries mainly due to depressed economic activities in January and February.
And Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union President Davy Chiyobe has continued delays in paying salaries to civil servants.
Mr Chiyobe said the delays to settle civil servant salaries is a breeding ground for corruption.
“The situation is becoming desperate now. Our members are in the dark about what is happening to their salaries. The date has moved from 23rd/ 24th of the month to unknown dates. Government must clearly communicate if it is having any challenges in paying our members,” Mr Chiyobe said.
“Delays in paying salaries offers an incentive to our members to engage in corruption and if the situation does not change, we will see a lot of corruption cases involving government workers,” he said.
The PF shut down Prime TV which has consistently been informing the nation about the plight of civil servants.
Some people were even jumping with joy.But these are the consequences of having a corrupt and authoritarian government.
1)Delayed Salaries for government workers
2)High taxes
3)Police Brutality
4)Poor Medical services etc
FORGET ABOUT THE IMF BAILOUT…
IMF has released Zambia on Bail.
We are punishing them for campaigning for the opposition.Next Elections if same behavior, then they will not get their December2019 and January 2020 salaries.
Don’t say you were not warned.Watch out.
Ask HH, the “author” and finisher of our economic activities and growth. Believe it or not the falsehoods and rantings going on in our country are part of this mess. You cannot have an opposition that is blatantly undemocratic from head to toe. And yet they call others names of “Dictatorship” What is so democratic about one man hanging on to his post for more that five terms?
Sonta epo wa bomba.Chipante pante government.Mwanakatwe and Chakolwa Rungu used the money at the bar…kikikikikikik
Just one question for the “mfwiti” above which only moves at night; Bwana chendabusiku, is HH in your stinking Pf govt?