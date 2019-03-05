February salaries for majority of civil servants will only be paid after March 8th 2019, Ministry of Finance sources have revealed.

So far only Teachers, officers under military, police and the intelligence have received their salaries.

Doctors and other health workers including officers employed under the Ministry of Agriculture will get their perks after March 8th, in one of the longest delays salary delays to hit the civil service in recent times.

Sources at the Ministry of Finance say government has faced some difficulties in managing its Payroll Management and Establishment Control (PMEC) system.

Other sources however said Government has failed to raise sufficient revenue to fund salaries mainly due to depressed economic activities in January and February.

And Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union President Davy Chiyobe has continued delays in paying salaries to civil servants.

Mr Chiyobe said the delays to settle civil servant salaries is a breeding ground for corruption.

“The situation is becoming desperate now. Our members are in the dark about what is happening to their salaries. The date has moved from 23rd/ 24th of the month to unknown dates. Government must clearly communicate if it is having any challenges in paying our members,” Mr Chiyobe said.

“Delays in paying salaries offers an incentive to our members to engage in corruption and if the situation does not change, we will see a lot of corruption cases involving government workers,” he said.

