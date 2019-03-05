Ndola side Gomes are back at the top of the FAZ Division One Zone 2 after thumping Nchanga Rangers 2-0 in Chingola at the weekend.

Gomes have since opened a one point lead at the top of the table with 17 points from eight matches.

Nchanga are 12th on the table with just eight points from eight matches played.

Second placed FQM FC have 17 after Week 8 matches played at the weekend.

FQM FC moved into second place after a 1-0 win over Indeni.

Kansanshi Dynamos are third on the table followed by Trident, Chambishi and Chambishi respectively.

In Zone 1, Young Buffaloes are leading with a three point gap after amassing 19 points from eight matches played.

Buffaloes benefited from a 3-0 walkover win against Katete Rangers.

Kateshi Coffee Bullets are leading Zone 3 with 17 points, one above second placed Kabwe Youth, after Week 8 matches played at the weekend.

In Zone 4, leaders Zesco Shockers have 18 points, one ahead of second placed Young Eagles, after eight matches played.

FAZ DIVISION 1 WEEK 8

ZONE ONE

National Assembly – Young Nkwazi

Romeki 0-0 Lusaka City Council

Lundazi United 0-1 Paramilitary

Young Green Buffaloes 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)

Chipata City Council 1-1 City of Lusaka

Petauke United 2-1 Kafue Celtic

Happy Hearts 2-3 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Police College 0-0 Riflemen

ZONE TWO

Kalumbila Quatro 2-1 Ndola United

Zesco Solwezi 0-0 Zesco Luapula

ZNS Lwamfumu 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident 1-0 Konkola Blades

Nchanga Rangers 0-2 Gomes

FQMO Mining Operation 1-0 Indeni

Chambishi 2-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars

Chingola Leopards 0 -1 Roan United

ZONE THREE

Kabwe Rangers 1-0 Intersport Youth

Chindwin Sentries 1-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Tazara Express 0-0 Real Nakonde

Tazara Rangers 0-0 Muchinga Blue Eagles

Mungwi Hotspurs 1-1 Mpande Youth Academy

Mpika United 1-1 Zambeef

Kateshi Coffee Bullets 1-0 Malalo Police

Kabwe Youth Soccer Vs Riverside United (Postponed)

ZONE FOUR

Blue Arrows 4-0 Mazabuka United

Katima Border Stars 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars

Young Green Eagles 3-2 Yeta

Zesco Victoria Falls 1-0 New Monze Swallows

Choma Football Stars 1-0 Kalomo Jetters

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Zesco Shockers

Kascol Rangers 1-1 Sinazongwe United

Mumbwa Medics 1-0 Maramba Stars

[Read 77 times, 77 reads today]