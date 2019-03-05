Ndola side Gomes are back at the top of the FAZ Division One Zone 2 after thumping Nchanga Rangers 2-0 in Chingola at the weekend.
Gomes have since opened a one point lead at the top of the table with 17 points from eight matches.
Nchanga are 12th on the table with just eight points from eight matches played.
Second placed FQM FC have 17 after Week 8 matches played at the weekend.
FQM FC moved into second place after a 1-0 win over Indeni.
Kansanshi Dynamos are third on the table followed by Trident, Chambishi and Chambishi respectively.
In Zone 1, Young Buffaloes are leading with a three point gap after amassing 19 points from eight matches played.
Buffaloes benefited from a 3-0 walkover win against Katete Rangers.
Kateshi Coffee Bullets are leading Zone 3 with 17 points, one above second placed Kabwe Youth, after Week 8 matches played at the weekend.
In Zone 4, leaders Zesco Shockers have 18 points, one ahead of second placed Young Eagles, after eight matches played.
FAZ DIVISION 1 WEEK 8
ZONE ONE
National Assembly – Young Nkwazi
Romeki 0-0 Lusaka City Council
Lundazi United 0-1 Paramilitary
Young Green Buffaloes 3-0 Katete Rangers (Walkover)
Chipata City Council 1-1 City of Lusaka
Petauke United 2-1 Kafue Celtic
Happy Hearts 2-3 Zesco Malaiti Rangers
Police College 0-0 Riflemen
ZONE TWO
Kalumbila Quatro 2-1 Ndola United
Zesco Solwezi 0-0 Zesco Luapula
ZNS Lwamfumu 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Trident 1-0 Konkola Blades
Nchanga Rangers 0-2 Gomes
FQMO Mining Operation 1-0 Indeni
Chambishi 2-0 Kalulushi Modern Stars
Chingola Leopards 0 -1 Roan United
ZONE THREE
Kabwe Rangers 1-0 Intersport Youth
Chindwin Sentries 1-1 Mpulungu Harbour
Tazara Express 0-0 Real Nakonde
Tazara Rangers 0-0 Muchinga Blue Eagles
Mungwi Hotspurs 1-1 Mpande Youth Academy
Mpika United 1-1 Zambeef
Kateshi Coffee Bullets 1-0 Malalo Police
Kabwe Youth Soccer Vs Riverside United (Postponed)
ZONE FOUR
Blue Arrows 4-0 Mazabuka United
Katima Border Stars 1-0 Maamba Energy Stars
Young Green Eagles 3-2 Yeta
Zesco Victoria Falls 1-0 New Monze Swallows
Choma Football Stars 1-0 Kalomo Jetters
Livingstone Pirates 0-0 Zesco Shockers
Kascol Rangers 1-1 Sinazongwe United
Mumbwa Medics 1-0 Maramba Stars