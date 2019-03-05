The opposition UPND says its leader Hakainde Hichilema will not apologize for accusing President Edgar Lungu of wanting to assassinate him.

UPND presidential advisor, Douglas Syakalima says Mr. Hichilema however; has no problem sitting on the same dialogue table with President Lungu despite his assassination fears.

Mr. Syakalima says Mr. Hichilema has already demonstrated this by his recent meeting with President Lungu notwithstanding the anguish he went through when he was charged with treason.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Syakalima states that the UPND and Mr. Hichilema consider National Dialogue as a moral issue which President Lungu should take seriously.

He says his party does not also agree with the suggestion that National Dialogue will fail if President Lungu is reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mr Syakalima states that the intention by the Opposition Alliance to have President Lungu indicted by the ICC is an isolated case which is not related to the National Dialogue.

