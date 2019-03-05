Both novice motorists and motorcyclists with quite a long driving experience can face the problem of purchasing a low-quality motorcycle due to its insufficiently thorough inspection and surface tests. As a result, apart from the disappointment, you will get big financial problems and also waste a lot of time. That is why it is highly important to do the thorough inspection at every initial stage or address this task to professionals, who will check the motorcycle instead of you.

What Should a Motorcycle Inspection Cover?

So, what checks should the motorcycle inspection cover? In what sequence should it all be performed? What tools or equipment for it is necessary? Experts from the faxvin company will answer all the questions to you.

Equipment

Once you decide to do the inspection yourself, make sure to bring the following items:

a camera;

manometer for measuring compression;

electric multimeter;

electric pyrometer;

caliper with depth gauge;

pocket flashlight (even if the inspection will occur during the day);

magnifying glass;

keys with standard sizes of a drain stopper of an oil case and spark plugs;

You can find an in-depth instruction on how to do the inspection on the Internet. There are many YouTube videos and expert guides that will advise you on the matter. Make sure to check technical documents for the motorcycle and pay special attention to the section with regulatory technical indicators that are subject to verification during its routine maintenance.

Process & Check Stages

How is the motorcycle on-site diagnostics carried out before its purchase and what does it include?

Determination of the real mileage of the motorcycle; Defect identification of the motorcycle frame, the presence of repair signs and non-factory seams; Defect identification of the paint coating layer; Electronics diagnostics – error reading (drop sensor, injector operation, control unit, etc.); Check of engine operation, background noise, leakage of working fluids; Check of the main electrical equipment; Check of the main systems of the motorcycle: cooling system, brake system, power supply system and ignition; Motorcycle check on its presence in all available traffic police bases.

Experts Recommend

The competent inspection of the motorcycle determines whether there will be problems with its use in the future or not. A comprehensive assessment of the technical condition of the motorcycle will help to avoid unnecessary problems in the future. If you do not know how to carry out the check yourself, we strongly recommend you not to risk and address this task to real professionals. They have knowledge and equipment necessary to conduct the full-fledged inspection. Thus, you can rest assured about the quality of the product you are planning to buy.

