The Anti-Corruption Commission has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption involving Former Football Association of Zambia Vice President Boniface Mwamelo.

This follows revelation made recently by FIFA alleging that Mr. Mwamelo received bribes from a named international match fixer to force the Zambia National Soccer Team to lose during the 2010 Cairo Olympics Tournament so that the international match fixer wins football bets.

Meanwhile, the Commission has charged and arrested Kingsley Muchindu Siasinyanga, the Director of Finance at Mongu Municipal Council, for one count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (1)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that on dates unknown but between 1st August, 2013 and 31st October, 2014, Siasinyanga, jointly and whilst acting together with Kabukabu Sikwibele, Choolwe Maunga Lipenga, Benny Chiyesu and other persons unknown, at Livingstone City Council and being a public officer, namely, Director of Finance then, in the Livingstone City Council, did abuse authority of his office by allocating plots of land to themselves on property number LIV/22251, a matter or transaction concerning the Livingstone City Council, a public body.

Mr. Siasinyanga has since been released on Bond and will appear in court on 3rd April, 2019.

The arrest of Mr. Siasinyanga comes in the wake of the arrest of 14 former Livingstone City Councillors including the current Livingstone Member of Parliament Mr Jere on an allegation of corruption.

So far, the Commission has also arrested three named former Livingstone Council Officials in connection with the same matter.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Christopher Chibanku, the ACC Corporate Affairs Officer.

