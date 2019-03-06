Club legend Allan Kamwanga has taken over as Mighty Mufulira Wanderers acting coach following the suspension of his boss Justin Chinama.

Kamwanga previously served as Mighty coach before bouncing back as an assistant to Chinama last year.

Mighty Secretary Iden Zulu on Monday said in a letter to Chinama that he had been suspended indefinitely for refusing to use a team that was selected by officials for the match against Nakambala Leopards.

Wanderers are seventh on the Stream A table with five points from five matches played.

Chinama has refused to comment on his suspension saying he is yet to receive official communication from the club.

But he admitted that he won’t train the team until club management classifies his status.

‘I cannot comment on rumours. I need to meet the CEO and hear from him,’ Chinama said.

