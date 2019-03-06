Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Reverend Howard Sikwela has urged the Department of National Parks to correct the impression of underperformance seen by outsiders.

Speaking during a meeting with the staff at the DNPW offices in Chilanga, Revered Sikwela said there is always room for staff to improve and correct wrong perceptions by the outside world.

He said in 2019, his office will not entertain inertia and mediocre approach towards work that has dented the image of the Ministry.

Reverend Sikwela said the K140 million that the department raised last year can be increased with more commitment and the department could be seen to be performing better.

He has urged the members of staff to realize their true potential and deliver to expectation further advising them to work at leaving a legacy to avoid posterity judging them harshly.

And Human Resources and Administration Director Tobias Chomba said all supervisors must be aware that overtime must be budgeted for in a particular year.

He said there also is need for prior authority for such payment and instructions of what kind of work that had to be done which could not be done ordinarily.

Mr. Chomba said the appropriate authority to avoid committing Government to expenditure must always approve overtime.

