Kitwe football administrator Gabriel Kaunda may face punishment from FAZ for allegedly organising a meeting that tackled the plight of Division Two and Three teams on the Copperbelt.

Kaunda is the director of Division Three side Afrisport – a club that nurtured several players such as Rainford Kalaba, Jacob Mulenga, Stoppila Sunzu and Ignatius Lwipa.

FAZ through its Ethics Committee has written to Kaunda informing him that Football House was investigating his alleged unethical conduct.

This is despite FAZ adopting some of the said meeting’s resolutions which included the separation of Division Two and Three provincial leagues into two streams.

‘We write to notify you that you are being investigated for unethical conduct for illegally calling a meeting in accordance with the FIFA Code of Ethics Article 63. (2),’ the FAZ Ethics Committee wrote.

‘You will then be notified of the outcome of the investigations in due course and subsequent date of your hearing,’ the committee added.

FAZ wanted Division Two and Three teams to play 30 matches in three months – a plan that was rejected by lower division teams that proposed the streaming of their provincial leagues into two.

