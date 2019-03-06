The opposition UPND says the decision by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to suspend licences of Prime T.v. and other critical media houses in Zambia is wrong and amounts to abuse of authority of office.

UPND Spokesman Charles Kakoma said the party has observed with dismay that the IBA has accepted to do illegal activities by acting on instructions by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and Information Minister Dora Siliya.

“As a party ,we shall prosecute some IBA staff for abuse of public office the moment we assume leadership. We cannot have politicians running the IBA who are there to spare private media houses which are pro PF and persecute media houses that are providing a platform for all Zambians regardless of their political stance,” Mr Kakoma is warned.

He said the UPND would like to warn that the IBA in it’s current composition is a threat to national security as they have clearly assumed a PF agenda as advanced by PF’s Davies Mwila and PF Central Committee member Webby Mbewe’s directive that Prime TV be closed.

He said Information and Broadcast Minister Dora Siliya was also quoted openly attacking Prime TV.

“We shall soon commence legal proceedings against certain IBA officials given their known political affiliation. We wish to put it on record that all those names who have been involved in the Prime Television Station saga so far do will face the wrath of the law for abuse of public office,” he said.

“We urge a few who are sober at IBA to resist the temptation of the impending prosecution. If some PF surrogates at IBA are being cheated that PF is still alive ,let them conduct a national survey and they will have the answer,” said Mr Kakoma.

“As UPND, we shall not keep quiet and allow a few people to abuse their privileges to push for PF Prime TV immediately.”

