Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana His Excellency, Rayford Mbulu has died.

Reports from Ghana indicate that the High Commisssioner died in the early hours of today

Livestock and Fisheries Minister Kampamba Mulenga confirmed the death of Mr Mbulu on her Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that I wish to inform you all that Zambias High Commissioner to Ghana who also happens and former Member of Parliament for Kalulushi Hon. Rayford Mbulu has gone to be with the Lord,”

“The late High Commissioner also served in different govt portfolios as Deputy Minister with his last position being that of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs before being appointed as High Commissioner to Ghana.”

“On a personal note I shared a good working relationship with when I served under him as District Commissioner for Kalulushi.”

Mr. Mbulu took over from Mr. Timothy Walamba in 2017.

He also served as President of the Mine Workers Union of Zambia

