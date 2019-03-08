Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has petitioned the Constitutional Court for a declaration that his Roan parliamentary seat did not fall vacant as ruled by the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini because the latter violated various provisions of the Constitution.

Mr Kambwili, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant, is also seeking a declaration and order that he did not cross the floor as ruled by Dr Matibini and further that his parliamentary seat did not fall vacant as ruled by the Speaker.

Mr Kambwili is also seeking remedies that the court may deem fit and that costs occasioned by the petition be borne by the Attorney General, who has been cited as a respondent in the petition.

According to a petition filed by Mr Kambwili in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, Dr Matibini on February 27, 2019 declared his seat vacant following a point of order raised by Malambo constituency MP, Makebi Zulu who is Eastern Province minister on February 21, 2019.

Mr Kambwili submitted that he takes grave concern that Dr Matibini in his ruling deliberately chose to disregard the fact that he was making pronouncements on a matter that was subjudice and yet, to be determined by the High Court.

When the Roan Seat was declared vacant, Mr Kambwili told journalists immediately after the announcement that he will no longer fight to keep the Roan seat, claiming that that the Speaker was forced into declaring the seat by President Edgar Lungu.

“I have been reliably informed by my State House sources that my Roan Parliamentary seat will be declared vacant today. I have tried to avoid a costly bye election in Roan for the sole reason that the people of Roan gave me a 5 year mandate in 2016 and being a responsible and genuine leader I tried to make sure a bye election is avoided,” Mr Kambwili said.

“Not withstanding the fact that this is the farming season I would have preferred those residents continue making a livelihood rather than start participating in a bye election which is totally unnecessary and will surely disturb the little they are making.”

“As a result of internal pressure and in the name of dirty politics pressure authorities and the powers that be have failed to withstand and this afternoon I am reliably informed that the speaker will declare roan constituency vacant. Fellow colleagues this was the stunt that Mwenya Musenge was contracted to pull off, Musenge was called upon to cause confusion and disruption in exchange for favor or whatever he was promised,” he said.

“Ordinarily I would go to court again because there is no fact in the allegation of crossing the floor, however I am only human and there’s only so much you can fight for, besides my I believe my works and commitment to the betterment of my constituency are security enough to enter the battlefield.”

Mr Kambwili said he will not contest or put up any legal fight against the vacant declaration, but will go back to the people of Roan so that they can chose their leader once again.

“I know of all the sufferings of the people of Roan constituency and I have tried to avoid a bye election but state house would not allow bye election to go amiss. To the people of Roan I say thank you for according me the opportunity to serve you diligently, I strongly believe the strong ties and bond we have built in the last 13 years is reason enough for you to chose wisely.”

“Despite the grave inconvenience your chance has come albeit unnecessarily to once again select a leader to represent you in parliament. We will go back to roan constituency and ask them the same question we have asked in the past elections, we are ready to battle for the roan seat because we have all the confidence in the people and our works.”

After changing his mind, Mr Kambwili now is now praying for a declaration and order that the Speakers ruling dated February 27, is null and void, as well as, a declaration that he did not cross the floor as ruled by the Speaker. Mr Kambwili further wants a declaration and order that his seat did not fall vacant as ruled by the Speaker, costs and any other remedies the court may deem fit.

[Read 29 times, 36 reads today]