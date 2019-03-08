Power Dynamos seek to remain top of Stream B when they host Napsa Stars at home in Kitwe on Saturday afternoon.

Power top Stream B of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season with 12 points from six matches played.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu’s Arthur Davies side comes up against sixth placed Napsa in search for their fourth consecutive victory.

Napsa have eight points from six matches played following last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Forest Rangers in Lusaka.

Power have won their last three games but the match will be another opportunity for coach Kelvin Kaindu to try and exorcise another ghost from his first season in charge when Napsa won 4-1 at the same venue in the closing stages of the 2018 season last September following a 1-1 first leg draw in Lusaka.

Elsewhere in Stream B, Buildcon and Forest Rangers are clashing in the Ndola derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

In Mazabuka, bottom placed FC MUZA tackle Lumwana Radiants with both teams still searching for their first victory in the season.

Tenth placed MUZA have one point, one point behind ninth placed Lumwana after playing five and six matches respectively.

In Stream A, leaders Zanaco’s stay at the top is under threat as they face struggling Green Buffaloes in the Lusaka derby at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

Zanaco are leading the stream with 13 points, two above second placed Lusaka Dynamos.

Buffaloes are praying for better fortunes after recalling coach Bilton Musonda whom they fired at the start of the season.

Musonda replaces his former deputy Charles Bwale who posted three defeats, two draws and one win before being dismissed this week.

Revived Dynamos are hosting limping Kitwe United at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Chingalika are second bottom with four points from six matches played.

Meanwhile, Chingalika are now being led by newly appointed assistant coach Albert Kachinga as the club continue the search for a coach.

The Buchi Boys recently sent coach Stephen Mwansa and his deputy Ernest Kofi on forced leave.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

STREAM A

09-03-19

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Kabwe Warriors

Prison Leopards Vs Nakambala Leopards

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Kitwe United

Green Buffaloes Vs Zanaco

POSTPONED

Red Arrows Vs Zesco United

STREAM B

09-03-19

Buildcon Vs Forest Rangers

Power Dynamos Vs Napsa Stars

Green Eagles Vs Circuit City

FC MUZA Vs Lumwana Radiants

POSTPONED

Nkwazi Vs Nkana

