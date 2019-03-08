Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu’s 2018/2019 Europa League quarterfinal dreams were dented on Thursday night after leaving Naples with a stinging defeat.

Austrian champions RB Salzburg lost 3-0 away to Serie A giants Napoli in a last 16 first leg tie in Italy.

Patson started the match but was substituted in the 62nd minute while Mwepu came on at that exact minute in a double substitution.

The final leg is set for March 14 in Salzburg.

Mwepu and Patson are part of Zambia U23’s 2019 U23 AFCON qualifiers team to face Malawi away on March 20 in Blantyre and in Lusaka on March 24.

[Read 99 times, 99 reads today]