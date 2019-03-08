Chipata Town Clerk Vivian Chikoti has been suspended for failure to secure land for a dumpsite and a graveyard.

Ms. Chikoti protested the decision by the Chipata City Mayor, Sinoya Mwale and the councilors to suspend her by stating that, the right procedure has not been followed.

During a full council chamber meeting held today, the councilors reached a resolution to suspend Ms. Chikoti to send a signal to the directors at Chipata City Council for failure to carry out the directive.

And Kapata Ward Councilor, Naphtali Banda said the people of Chipata voted for the councilors to ensure that their welfare is taken care of.

He said a graveyard is needed because the people of Chipata currently do not have a place they can put their deceased loved ones.

Meanwhile, Dilika Ward Councilor, William Phiri has condemned Sable Contractors for failure to effectively carry out road works in Chipata district.

Mr Phiri wondered how a contractor that has failed to construct a single road since 2013 has continued to be awarded contracts.

He said the contract with Sable should be terminated because the company has failed to execute the work.

And before walking out of the meeting, Ms Chikoti said a letter must be written outlining her suspension through the office of the Mayor to the Chairperson at the Ministry of Local Government.

[Read 165 times, 165 reads today]