The Zambian Government has assured Daewoo Engineering and Construction of its commitment in the completion of the Kazungula Bridge Project between Zambia and Botswana.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Eng. Charles Mushota says the financial commitment due from government will be offset in the coming week to avoid adverse impact on the progression rate of the construction.

The Permanent Secretary explained the project was of strategic importance to the two SADC countries and the region.

Speaking when he met the project contractor, Eng. Mushota said the completion of the Kazungula was in the best interest of Zambia as most of the country’s imports and exports will continue being routed through the transit point at Kazungula into and out of neighbouring Botswana to the wider region.

The Contractor has since assured both governments of the projects completion and delivery of at the expected time in 2020.

The project will be a state of the art 923 metre – long by 18.5 metre – wide bridge with One Stop Border Facilities.

The project is a bilateral initiative by Zambia and Botswana – implemented and co-financed by the two governments and co-operating international partners.

[Read 75 times, 75 reads today]