Malawi wrapped-up their three-week overseas training camp for their 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier date against Zambia with a loss on Friday night against tournament hosts Egypt.
The Young Flames lost 2-0 away in Cairo on their final leg of their tour to Europe and North Africa.
Ossama Gala put Egypt ahead in the 45th minute and Youssef Elgohary converted a stoppage time penalty in the U23 friendly.
Malawi have been in Egypt since March 4 after a spending a fortnight in Belgium where they won two, drew two and lost two friendly matches.
They now head back to Blantyre to await Zambia on March 20 in a second round, first leg qualifying match.
Zambia will host Malawi in a final leg tie in Lusaka on March 24.
Meanwhile, Zambia travel to South Africa this weekend for a ten day camp where they are scheduled to face Swaziland in a friendly.