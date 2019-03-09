Malawi wrapped-up their three-week overseas training camp for their 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier date against Zambia with a loss on Friday night against tournament hosts Egypt.

The Young Flames lost 2-0 away in Cairo on their final leg of their tour to Europe and North Africa.

Ossama Gala put Egypt ahead in the 45th minute and Youssef Elgohary converted a stoppage time penalty in the U23 friendly.

Malawi have been in Egypt since March 4 after a spending a fortnight in Belgium where they won two, drew two and lost two friendly matches.

They now head back to Blantyre to await Zambia on March 20 in a second round, first leg qualifying match.

Zambia will host Malawi in a final leg tie in Lusaka on March 24.

Meanwhile, Zambia travel to South Africa this weekend for a ten day camp where they are scheduled to face Swaziland in a friendly.

[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]