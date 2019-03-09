The United Party for National Development (UPND) has mockingly congratulated the ruling Patritic Front (PF) for creating 27 000 jobs in 2018. In a statement posted online and signed by UPND’s Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter, Percy Chanda, the party wondered why the Government had to anounce the creating of Jobs in a Foreign Country.

This week, Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma said that over 27, 000 jobs were created in 2018 across the country. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum workshop in Sandton South Africa, Mr. Yaluma Mr Yaluma said that the 27, 000 jobs were created through the Small and Medium Enterprise.

Below is the full Post by UPND

CONGRATULATIONS PF FOR CRAETING 27 000 JOBS; WE HOPE IT’S NOT CAR WASHING JOBS.

The revelations that PF has created 27 000 is something that leaves our unemployed youths wondering where these jobs are, because physically there is no movement in employment levels to the tune of such numbers. Why should it take PF to break the “good” news in South Africa? Yet these jobs were created in 2018 and since then the PF government kept quiet until this year, something is not fitting well here.

If indeed PF created so many jobs they would have announced this on top of their voices and most likely in Sesheke or Dundumwezi. But since this was done in a foreign land, it raises a lot of suspicions. We challenge the Minister to give us a break down of that number, Province by Province or District by District and the nature of jobs created.

We just hope PF does not mean those boys washing cars in town centers are the jobs PF is talking about? Because when you look at the number 27 000 and the car washers though out the Country it makes sense. This is the only industry that PF can talk about. Other than that PF is just embarrassing itself. Since the collapse of our industrial base PF has never attempted to revamp it, because they have no idea on how to do it. So what reforms is PF talking about?

We in the UPND wonder how PF has been running a complicated Industry like Mining with a collapsed industrial base. Go to any mining town and see if you will find any mechanical or electrical workshop to feed the mining industry for its required spares. And yet mining Companies import anything from a nut to the most sophisticated spare part. What this means is that you have allowed jobs to be exported to other Countries. Has it ever come to your senses why Zambians do not benefit from the mines and why unemployment level is so high in the mine townships?

I know this may sound too complicated for your understanding, it’s like Am talking in tongues. However as UPND we have already done a blue print on how to revamp the collapsed industrial base to create real jobs for Zambians; this is the only way Zambians will benefit from the mines. It is common sense that Countries are strategizing on how to create jobs for their citizens and if you don’t know what you are doing you will be creating jobs for others. No wonder capital flight is so high from the mines.

Luckily enough, most Zambians are fed up with PF leadership; you will be amazed how this Country will be transformed into a middle income Country in a very short time. HH and the UPND are very serious; they know what to do once in power.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter

