George Lwandamina has conceded that Sunday’s penultimate CAF Confederation Cup Group C match away to Nkana is a do-or-die game for Zesco United.

Zesco are bottom of Group C on 4 points two behind third placed Nkana and number two side Asante Kotoko while Al Hilal lead on 7 points.

Defeat or a draw at Nkana will almost certainly end Zesco’s 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal dreams.

“This game is very important for both of us, we maybe in an awkward position but if you look at the standings in the same group, every team has an opportunity to excel and go to the quarterfinals,”Lwandamina said.

Most importantly, Zesco come into this match without a win in Group C since they defeated Nkana 2-0 on match-day-one on February 3 down the road at home in Ndola.

Zesco’s only points since then was a 1-1 home draw against Al Hilal on February 24 that they sandwiched with a 2-1 away loss at Kotoko and 3-1 defeat in Sudan.

“That is how important this game is, more especially for us who dropped two points at home so it is a do-or-die for Zesco,”Lwandamina said.

“It won’t be an easy game; it brings a lot of motivation for both teams, Nkana also want to excel and equally ourselves.”

Zesco will after Sudan host Kotoko while Nkana travel to Sudan to play Al Hilal on March 17.

