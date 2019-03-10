The internationally acclaimed Norwegian-African Business Association (NABA) has invited the Zambian business community to its annual business summit to be held in October this year.

And NABA has disclosed that its associates will attend the Chisamba Agritech Expo in April this year.

This came to light earlier this week when Zambia’s Ambassador to Norway (on non-residential basis), Her Excellency Ms. Rose Salukatula met NABA Managing Director, Mr. Eivind Fjeldstad, and Mr. Oystein Botillen, Business Development Manager for Yara International, a global company specialising in agricultural products and environmental protection agents.

Mr. Fjeldstad informed the ambassador that NABA will be holding their annual business summit in Oslo on 8th October, 2019 which will have over 400 delegates from 48 African and Nordic business entities.The Nordic-African Business Summit is the Nordic region’s leading business conference focusing exclusively on African markets.

NABA is a network for Norwegian companies working in African markets seeking to promote business opportunities on the African continent and serve as a bridge between Norwegian and African business communities.

Mr. Fjeldstad also informed the Zambian envoy that NABA associates will attend the Chisamba Agritech Expo in April this year.

The Agritech Expo is the ultimate business-to-business buying platform for agricultural professionals, from small scale farmers to commercial enterprises. The platform allows participants to engage and conduct business with world leading suppliers to the agricultural industry.

And Mr. Botillen updated Ambassador Salukatula on the operations of Yara International which he said has been working in Zambia since 2016 after the company bought off Greenbelt Fertilisers.

Mr. Botillen pointed out that Yara International aims at becoming a leading crop nutrition provider specialising in lower carbon footprint nitrogen fertilizers.

In the southern African region, Yara International also operates in Malawi and Mozambique.In her remarks, Ambassador Salukatula took the opportunity to market Zambia’s favourable investment potential; including the first North-western Province investment Expo to be held in August, and the annual Copperbelt Agriculture and Mining Show which takes place in June in Kitwe.

The ambassador was in Oslo, Norway to presents her Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Harald V, of the Royal Kingdom of Norway on 7th March, 2019.

Issued by:

Nicky Shabolyo

Counsellor

ZAMBIAN EMBASSY IN SWEDEN

