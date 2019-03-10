United Church of Zambia Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima has resigned as President of the Council of Churches in Zambia and withdrawn his participation in the three Church mother bodies.
In a letter addressed to the Three Church Mother Bodies, CCZ General Secretary and Bishop Sichilima said the move is meant to preserve the integrity of the United Church of Zambia.
Bishop Sichilima said he has also withdrawn his participation from the grouping.
He said as UCZ leader, there are certain biblical ethics that he cannot compromise in executing his pastoral duties hence his withdrawal from the church mother bodies and resignation from CCZ.
Bishop Sichilima has however thanked the United Church of Zambia for seconding him to serve other ecumenical organisations.
He also thanked the member Churches of the Council of Churches in Zambia for their confidence and mandate entrusted in him to serve as President.
Bishop Sichilima’s resignations comes in the wake of differences regarding the CCZ ‘s position over the suspension of Prime Television Broadcast license for a month by the Independent Broadcasting Authority.
The CCZ issued a letter signed by General Secretary Reverend Emmanuel Chikaya to condemn the suspension without the approval of Bishop Sichilima.
God bless you
There is no dialogue to be had anyway. All matters have been reported to ICC. Let them deal with it.
Amen, only the Devil is interested in affairs of Men. May God look kindly on you and deliver you.
Comment:God Bless You Bishop….. You There Serve God’s Will And That Of The Church Members Who Supported You To Be Where You Are.
He stands out as a straight Bishop in an institution that has been invaded by jackals and nincompoops. He’s a real man of God, may God Almighty continue to bless and guide you.
This is wisedom .
We understand that from matters concerning NATIONAL DIALOGUE to SUSPESION of PRIME TV, the church as WHOLE has been trailing by redicule .Surely many church goers who practice Christian creeds were very disappointed with the church leaders who stood on tall mountain and shamelessly preached divisional POLITICS by supporting UPND carelessly Insteady of uniting the political players .
Thank Mr SICHILIMA for taking a right course ,be blessed.
Certain members of the tribe that forms the bulk of Upnd are a lost lot. Yesterday in Mushili Ndola while visiting a friend I had a chance to meet three of his friends from the said group. As we were discussing issues the transfer of Archbishop Banda came up. These surprised me when they called the archbishop a PF cadre adding that President Lungu fired Archbishop Tresphor Mpundu and appointed Bishop Banda because the former refused to support the PF. I was shocked, I thought I was dreaming. Simply put no president, not even in USA can appoint a Catholic priest let alone a Bishop. This is how deep our politics have gone down.