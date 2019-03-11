Zambia’s HIV/AIDS activist, prostate cancer campaigner and educator, Dr. Manasseh Phiri is receiving specialist treatment at Awryp Medical Centre in Johannesburg.
Dr. Phiri, 68 years, arrived last week in South Africa and has been admitted to the hospital.
In 2016, Dr. Phiri announced that he had been fighting prostate cancer since 2014 and the cancer was in remission.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said when he visited him, he found Dr. Phiri surrounded by loved ones that included his spouse, Mrs.Chilufya Mwaba Phiri, sisters; Mrs.Ireen Kabwe and Mrs. Zondiwe Maboshe.
Others were his daughter, Sipiwe Phiri and niece Mwenya Kabwe.
In 2016, Dr. Phiri founded the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Zambia and joined hands with veteran broadcaster Chanda Chimba III to raise awareness about the cancer.
And Mr. Mwamba said former Minister of Works and Supply and People’s Party president, Mike Mulongoti continues to receive treatment.
He said he was hopeful that Mr. Mulongoti will be made an outpatient as he has made progress on his road to recovery.
This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.
Get well soon one of the two favorite MPs. ….Manasseh Phiri and Mateo Phiri.
So Emmanuel refused to go to Ethiopia, or is not qualified for that post?
With that plane accident in Ethiopia, nga kuli akantu with Emmanuel. He could have been chief Spokesman.
The government of South Africa do complain that too many foreigners are taking space in hospitals. Stop coming here. U are embracing us guys
@Dj7
Kkkkkk,
Take the lead, go back to Zambia, when the see you return, they will stop coming there kekekek!
But sometimes if there is need to say something good…….. Lets say it. Thank you E Mwamba for the visits for those Zambians in RSA Hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! That is one proof that you are working for Zambia. God bless you.
Get well soon Dr Manasseh Phiri, a legend of our time on the music scene in Zambia from the 1970s’, phone in over to you radio greetings programme with the late Matty P. in Lusaka studios’.
Nothing personal but why do we even bother to have hospitals in Zambia, why??? Are they just death traps for the poor??
That’s a good point, why have hospitals when you don’t have simple panadol
Government has provided schools but people choose to take their children to private schools. Same with hospitals. I remember president Buhari of Nigeria promising the voters during campaigns that he’ll not seek medical treatment abroad. But alas he spent almost a in foreign hospitals. There’s also a USA senator who prefers to get treatment at a Canadian hospital where he’s charged in six figures. Even within grz hospitals some choose to pay instead of getting free medical services.
You are right my bro. The hospitals here are meant to be death traps for the majority poor citizenry of Zambia. Why don’t we improve our own hospitals much better..?
Zambian hospitalizing, If it’s Not in South Africa then you hear it’s INDIA. As you will soon be told to celebrate 55yrs of independence.
While there’s nothing necessarily wrong announcing the hospitalization of Zambians in SA hospitals, to an extent there has to be a consideration of the patients’ right to privacy, notwithstanding that some of them are public personalities. Just some food for thought.