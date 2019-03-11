Zambia’s HIV/AIDS activist, prostate cancer campaigner and educator, Dr. Manasseh Phiri is receiving specialist treatment at Awryp Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

Dr. Phiri, 68 years, arrived last week in South Africa and has been admitted to the hospital.

In 2016, Dr. Phiri announced that he had been fighting prostate cancer since 2014 and the cancer was in remission.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said when he visited him, he found Dr. Phiri surrounded by loved ones that included his spouse, Mrs.Chilufya Mwaba Phiri, sisters; Mrs.Ireen Kabwe and Mrs. Zondiwe Maboshe.

Others were his daughter, Sipiwe Phiri and niece Mwenya Kabwe.

In 2016, Dr. Phiri founded the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Zambia and joined hands with veteran broadcaster Chanda Chimba III to raise awareness about the cancer.

And Mr. Mwamba said former Minister of Works and Supply and People’s Party president, Mike Mulongoti continues to receive treatment.

He said he was hopeful that Mr. Mulongoti will be made an outpatient as he has made progress on his road to recovery.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

[Read 886 times, 886 reads today]