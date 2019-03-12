UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin says the UK is concerned at government’s action against privately run Prime TV.
Minister Baldwin said that the closure of Prime TV is further evidence that freedom of expression and media is under threat in Zambia, a country with a promising democratic record to uphold.
There is growing pressure from western governments for Zambia to lift the one month suspension slapped on Prime TV.
The US Government and the EU are some of the entities that have since raised concerns over the suspension of Prime TV.
Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji last week announced that he will convene a meeting with all western donors that have raised concerns over the suspension of Muvi TV in order to furnish them with the details behind the action.
Dear UK. Please concentrate on Brexit. Stop talking about Zambia. What a funny title. “Minister for Africa”. As if Africa is a province or colony of UK. Why not end at Foreign Affairs minister?
Funny. …Thresa May is twaddling like a mother duck between London and Brussels trying to revive a dead issue and here is this witch meddling in our affairs.
PFoools, but their money is good enough for you id!ots to loot with impunity… ba pampwe with 0 IQ the whole lot of these roaches
But what have you done about the Egyptian journalist who has been held without trial for over 500 days? You have not threatened Egypt, you continue trading with Saudi Arabia but choose to attack Zambia for trying to maintain peace by reigning in a rogue news house. Maybe you’re the funders of violence being promoted by Prime TV. What about other stations that have been closed? You are not talking for them, why ? Because you are funding one particular station with the intention of fanning trouble.
Those countries you mention , none of the claim to be democratic and free if they ever need imf of world bank investments and funding from donner countries
tulu …..
Only pf dull and lazy cadres dont see that not only the media but the whole country is under threat.