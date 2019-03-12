UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin says the UK is concerned at government’s action against privately run Prime TV.

Minister Baldwin said that the closure of Prime TV is further evidence that freedom of expression and media is under threat in Zambia, a country with a promising democratic record to uphold.

There is growing pressure from western governments for Zambia to lift the one month suspension slapped on Prime TV.

The US Government and the EU are some of the entities that have since raised concerns over the suspension of Prime TV.

Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji last week announced that he will convene a meeting with all western donors that have raised concerns over the suspension of Muvi TV in order to furnish them with the details behind the action.

