Ndola side Gomes stayed top of the 2019 FAZ Division One Zone Two after edging Chambishi 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.
Ex-Roan United striker Esprit Kasongo scored the only goal in this Week 9 match as Gomes opened a two point lead.
Gomes lead Zone Two with 20 points, two above second placed Kansanshi Dynamos, after nine matches played.
Kansanshi moved one place up into second place after beating Nchanga Rangers 1-0 in Solwezi.
Striker Royd Alufonso converted a second half penalty when Kansanshi condemned Nchanga to their second straight loss.
Nchanga remain stuck in 12th place with eight points from nine matches played.
Elsewhere, Luamfumu are bottom of the table with three points from eight matches played.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 9
ZONE ONE
Young Nkwazi 0-2 Lusaka City Council
Katete Rangers 0-1 Romeki
Kafue Celtic 2-0 Young Green Buffaloes
Riflemen 0-1 Petauke United.
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Police College
ZONE TWO
Ndola United 2-2 Zesco Luapula
Kalumbila Quatro 1-1 ZNS Luamfumu
Konkola Blades 2-0 Zesco Solwezi
Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Nchanga Rangers
Indeni 3-0 Trident
Gomes 1-0 Chambishi
Roan United 1-0 FQM FC.
Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-0 Chingola Leopards.
ZONE THREE
Intersport Youth 0-0 Mpulungu Harbour
Kabwe Rangers 1-0 Tazara Express
Muchinga Blue Eagles 3-0 Chindwin Sentries (Walkover)
Real Nakonde 2-1 Mungwi Hotspurs
Zambeef 1-0 Tazara Rangers
Mpande Youth Academy 0-3 Kateshi Coffee Bullet
Riverside United 1-2 Mpika United.
Malalo Police 1-2 Kabwe Youth
ZONE FOUR
Mazabuka United 0-1 Maamba Energy Stars
Blue Arrows 1-1 Young Green Eagles
New Monze Swallows 2-2 Katima Border Stars
Yeta 3-0 Choma Football Stars
Zesco Shockers 2-0 Zesco Victoria Falls
Kalomo Jetters 2-2 Kascol Rangers
Maramba Stars 0-0 Livingstone Pirates
Sinazongwe United 0-0 Mumbwa Medics