Ndola side Gomes stayed top of the 2019 FAZ Division One Zone Two after edging Chambishi 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

Ex-Roan United striker Esprit Kasongo scored the only goal in this Week 9 match as Gomes opened a two point lead.

Gomes lead Zone Two with 20 points, two above second placed Kansanshi Dynamos, after nine matches played.

Kansanshi moved one place up into second place after beating Nchanga Rangers 1-0 in Solwezi.

Striker Royd Alufonso converted a second half penalty when Kansanshi condemned Nchanga to their second straight loss.

Nchanga remain stuck in 12th place with eight points from nine matches played.

Elsewhere, Luamfumu are bottom of the table with three points from eight matches played.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 9

ZONE ONE

Young Nkwazi 0-2 Lusaka City Council

Katete Rangers 0-1 Romeki

Kafue Celtic 2-0 Young Green Buffaloes

Riflemen 0-1 Petauke United.

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 0-0 Police College

ZONE TWO

Ndola United 2-2 Zesco Luapula

Kalumbila Quatro 1-1 ZNS Luamfumu

Konkola Blades 2-0 Zesco Solwezi

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Nchanga Rangers

Indeni 3-0 Trident

Gomes 1-0 Chambishi

Roan United 1-0 FQM FC.

Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-0 Chingola Leopards.

ZONE THREE

Intersport Youth 0-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Kabwe Rangers 1-0 Tazara Express

Muchinga Blue Eagles 3-0 Chindwin Sentries (Walkover)

Real Nakonde 2-1 Mungwi Hotspurs

Zambeef 1-0 Tazara Rangers

Mpande Youth Academy 0-3 Kateshi Coffee Bullet

Riverside United 1-2 Mpika United.

Malalo Police 1-2 Kabwe Youth

ZONE FOUR

Mazabuka United 0-1 Maamba Energy Stars

Blue Arrows 1-1 Young Green Eagles

New Monze Swallows 2-2 Katima Border Stars

Yeta 3-0 Choma Football Stars

Zesco Shockers 2-0 Zesco Victoria Falls

Kalomo Jetters 2-2 Kascol Rangers

Maramba Stars 0-0 Livingstone Pirates

Sinazongwe United 0-0 Mumbwa Medics

