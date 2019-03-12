Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa has given another 60 days period to allow the company build a suitable stand for the chicken outside the round-about.

Lusaka residents had taken to social media to oppose and protest the intended move to remove the apparently beloved but awkward statute.

They said the statute represented a well-known feature of Lusaka and that the action gave moral support to a resilient local company that has survived stiff foreign competition .

Below is the letter by the His Worship Miles Sampa;

“Good Day and Happy Chicken Day.”

“Having heard all concerns and submissions pro and con from Hybrid management and the general public, I am inclined to extend the time for the Chicken to cross the inner circle road by another 60 Days.

“This is to give Hybrid more time to build a new Chicken statue outside the roundabout as I am told the current one cannot be craned out without destroying it.

“I envisage it will be possible by the end of the 60 days to vision two big chickens there one inside and another outside the circle.

“Thereon, we can “kill” the inner circle chicken but still remain with one across the road towards Hybrid.

“Hybrid would still have rights to maintain the entire roundabout. I will also ensure they get a written contract unlike at the moment where they have non for some reason.

“With this approach, I reckon we would have struck a Win Win for LCC, Hybrid Chickens and the general public”.

