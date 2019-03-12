Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has revealed that the launch date for UZZI network’s operations has been pushed back to end of the year.

Dr Mushimba disclosed that ZICTA has approved additional time for UZZI, the new mobile network operator, to set up their network.

He said the projected completion of the “behind the scenes technical deployment “ is October or November.

Dr Mushimba expressed confidence that Zambia shall have a new mobile network operator before year end.

