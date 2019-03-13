President of the MMD faction Felix Mutati has expressed worry with the low tax compliance levels in most African countries, a trend which he says has potential to affect service delivery.

Mr. Mutati a former cabinet minister has urged respective African governments to devise methods to make tax payment more persuasive than an imposition.

He was guest speaker at Crowne Plaza Hotel during a 3-day international conference organised by the Jesuit Hakimani Centre in Nairobi, Kenya under the theme “Improving Domestic Resource Mobilisation and stemming illicit financial flows”.

Mr. Mutati said that to achieve this, governments must ensure that citizens appreciate the benefits of tax payment and illustrated that during his reign as Finance Minister, one of his primary driving forces was to ensure that enough resources were mobilised in order that people’s development aspirations are met.

He has bemoaned the levels of borrowing which most countries have been associated with.

After evaluating the previous conference and strategizing the translations of its findings for Kenya and the countries of the East African Community, the Module will aim to educate, engage and mobilize local and national stakeholder and bind them together in Joint Advocacy at a date that will be announced by the Jesuit Hakimani

[Read 30 times, 30 reads today]