Zesco United’s woes continued on Wednesday following a stunning 2-1 away league loss to Mighty Mufulira Wanderers at Shinde Stadium to suffer their first FAZ Super Divison Pool A defeat of the 2019 campaign.

The league defeat came barely four days after Zesco lost 3-0 away to Nkana to end their CAF Confederation Cup Group C quarterfinal dreams with a match to spare.

Wednesday’s loss is also a huge concern for the defending FAZ Super Division champions who not only suffered their third successive competitive defeat, but are also winless in seven competitive games since they defeated Nakambala Leopards 2-0 at home in Ndola on February 6.

Since then Zesco have collected four defeats and three draws.

Meanwhile, Mighty and Zesco went into the break 1-1 after Humphrey Maseneko and Lazarus Kambole scored in the 22nd and 45th minutes respectively.

But Brian Chewe turned from provider to scorer in the 67th minute to seal Mighty’s first league win since the start of the season on January 27 when they beat fellow promoted side Prison leopards 3-0 at Shinde.

Wednesday’s victory also saw Mighty end their three-match losing run and handed caretaker coach Allan Kamwanga his first win from two games in charge since replacing the suspended Justin Chinama.

Zesco stay fourth on 8 points, tied with Mighty who jump from eighth to fifth after the home victory after five and seven games played respectively.

The two sides are also six points behind leaders Zanaco.

[Read 128 times, 128 reads today]