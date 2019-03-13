United Party for NAtional Development vice president for administration, Geoffrey Mwamba has said that more needs to be done to create jobs for youths and support young entrepreneurs so that they can help create jobs for others

In a statement issued during the Youth Day celebrations under the theme; Youth Unlimited, Mr Mwamba said Government had the mandate to empower young people, increase their participation in governance and access to education, training and jobs. Mr Mwamba said youths should desist from being used only during elections to be used as tools for violence.

“The government has the mandate to empower young people, increase their participation in governance and their access to education which should be free, training and jobs, unlike what we are seeing today were youths are only needed during elections to be used as tools for violence. “We need to do more to create jobs for our youths and support young entrepreneurs so that they can help create jobs for others,” he said.

Mr Mwamba said young people hold instrumental values in the fight against corruption if well engaged in governance processes due to the energy they bring along in improving policy and programme outcomes.

He said youth bring energy, vigor, diverse and fresh ideas to the deliberations. “Demand your right to education, your right to freedom of assembly, speech, worship, among other rights, then as a powerful unity, young people make it known that you expect corruption free societies so that you can enjoy a brighter future,” he said.



Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has said that more than 200, 000 jobs will be created for the youth after the Copperbelt Investment Expo.

Mr. Mwakalombe said youths were a resource that needed to be nurtured and such Government would ensure that the young ones were not left behind in terms of development.

Mr. Mwakalombe was speaking in an interview in Ndola yesterday after the Youth Day celebrations.The minister added that Government had taken keen interest in the plight of youths on the Copperbelt and other areas across the country.

“As you are aware, we will be having the Copperbelt Investment Expo in June this year. We will create 200,000 jobs for the youths. That is what we stand for and we want our youths to use their skills,” Mwakalombe said.

Mr. Mwakalombe said he was happy that there were youths from different political parties during the Youth Day celebrations, stressing that it was a sign of unity in the country.

Mr Mwakalombe advised the youth not be agents of political violence and abuse, stating that their time and effort needed to be channelled into development activities.

Mr. Mwakalombe noted that youths did not need to get educated to be employed but could become innovative to better their livelihood.

“Youths should stop thinking that they go to school to get educated and get employed. They are the resource of the country through their skills. We want to ensure that there is equality of development in all the districts of the Copperbelt. So to do this, we need to create more jobs for our youths,” he said.

Mr Mwakalombe added that Government wanted to turn the old mines into tourism sites on the Copperbelt to attract tourists.

“We want to turn the old unused mines into tourist attractions in order to turn our weakness into strengths. There a lot of opportunities that can help us attract foreign direct investment. Our target for the expo is to create 200,000 jobs for our youths,” he said.

