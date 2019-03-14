Katanga Province Governor in the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC- Celestine Pande Kapopo has appealed to President EDGAR LUNGU to allow for a coordinated and consistent export of mealie-meal to his country.

Mr. Kapopo says Katanga and other adjacent provinces like Kolwezi have a huge challenge in feeding their citizens because many of them have abandoned agriculture to concentrate on mining.

Speaking when Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo paid a courtesy call in Lubumbashi, Mr. Kapopo said Zambia remains a key partner in trade of mealie-meal with the DRC.

He said his country has a huge market which Zambia should take advantage of to earn more foreign exchange and increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

And Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo promised to convey the request to President Lungu.

He said Zambia has many colleges of agriculture which can offer technical expertise and training to the people of Katanga as they embark on agriculture transformation.

