General Education Minister David Mabumba says his ministry is in talks with the Examinations Council of Zambia ECZ to revise the exam timetable for grades 7, 9 and 12.

Mr. Mabumba says the long periods that are spent writing exams may also be a reason for circulation of leakages among pupils.

He adds that the curriculum also needs to be revised because certain subjects that pupils are learning are being taught at wrong grades.

The minister also says teacher management will also be reviewed and the challenges that they face will be addressed.

Mr. Mabumba has also urged teachers to start authoring text books for pupils because they understand what pupils need due to the day to day interactions with them.

He says it is better for a local teacher to author a text book in vernacular rather than import such from abroad.

Mr. Mabumba was speaking when he toured some schools in Kafue District and had an interactive meeting with teachers from various schools within the district.

[Read 129 times, 133 reads today]