Bible Gospel Church in Africa BIGOCA overseer Peter Ndhlovu has urged President Edgar Lungu to emphasise the strengthening of the country’s values and morals as he addresses parliament tomorrow.

Bishop Ndhlovu says it is important for the country to continue upholding morals which are based on biblical principles.

He said this will reaffirm the country’s stance as a Christian nation.

Bishop Ndhlovu said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And political scientist Alex Ngoma says he is hopeful that President Lungu will give guidance on how best the country can achieve peace and stability.

Dr. Ngoma said president Lungu should also highlight peace, unity and stability as he addresses parliament and the nation.

He noted it is disappointing that the recent by-elections have seen people using violence which is unnecessary.

And another political scientist Chris Zimba said he is hopeful that the President will articulate to what extent government is applying national values, democratic governance and Political tolerance.

And Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- President Mumbuna Mwenda has called on the President to emphasize on the need for Zambians to respect each other regardless of their tribe, colour or religion.

President Edgar Lungu will Tomorrow address parliament focusing on the application of values and principles which provides a foundation in which the nation identity and practices are anchored.

