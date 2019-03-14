Bible Gospel Church in Africa BIGOCA overseer Peter Ndhlovu has urged President Edgar Lungu to emphasise the strengthening of the country’s values and morals as he addresses parliament tomorrow.
Bishop Ndhlovu says it is important for the country to continue upholding morals which are based on biblical principles.
He said this will reaffirm the country’s stance as a Christian nation.
Bishop Ndhlovu said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.
And political scientist Alex Ngoma says he is hopeful that President Lungu will give guidance on how best the country can achieve peace and stability.
Dr. Ngoma said president Lungu should also highlight peace, unity and stability as he addresses parliament and the nation.
He noted it is disappointing that the recent by-elections have seen people using violence which is unnecessary.
And another political scientist Chris Zimba said he is hopeful that the President will articulate to what extent government is applying national values, democratic governance and Political tolerance.
And Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- President Mumbuna Mwenda has called on the President to emphasize on the need for Zambians to respect each other regardless of their tribe, colour or religion.
President Edgar Lungu will Tomorrow address parliament focusing on the application of values and principles which provides a foundation in which the nation identity and practices are anchored.
Hogwash. Why is this small Bishop always looking for a job in government? You can’t mix church and state Baba. Ministry of Religion and National Prayer Day are just a smoke screen.
Keep your lane Baba and let politicians do what they know best.
We are on the ground in Roan and we’re coming back with a PF seat!
The President failed to talk to the youths on 12th March. His speech in Parliament will be a special dedication to us youths.
U mean u don’t know that he is also a PF vuvuzela.