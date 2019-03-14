Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, Howard Sikwela has instructed the Zambia Tourism Agency to correct the misconception that the victoria falls is located in a named country other than Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Reverend Sikwela says failure to which he will be forced to engage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the issue.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the Irish Festive of Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, Revered Sikwela says the Victoria falls is found in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

And Rev. Sikwela says commemorating the Irish National Day in Livingstone will help clear the misconception that suggesting that Victoria falls belong to another country other than Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Rev. Sikwela has commended the Irish Government through its embassy in Zambia for choosing Livingstone to celebrate the Irish festival of Saint Patrick.

Speaking at the same event, Irish Ambassador to Zambia, Seamus O’grady says the irish festival of saint patrick is a huge opportunity for Zambia as it will help market the country’s tourism opportunities to the world.

Mr. O’grady says this is because the image of the Victoria falls will be displayed during the official launch.

He explains that the global greening initiative is designed to promote awareness of ireland while also providing a platform for host countries to highlight their own tourist offering.

And National Heritage and Conservation Commission director Collins Chipote has thanked the Irish government for choosing the Victoria Falls as one of the prime sites that will this year be bathed in green lights from march 15 to 17.

[Read 163 times, 168 reads today]