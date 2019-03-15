The FAZ Super Division match between Power Dynamos and Forest Rangers has been pushed to Monday as Levy Mwanawasa Stadium is being prepared to host Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup match.

The stadium is hosting the final Group C match involving Zesco United and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

Ahead of their Week 8 match against Forest, Power are leading Stream B with 13 points from seven matches played.

Forest sits on 11 points.

In other Stream B matches, promoted Circuit City are welcoming Nkwazi in the Lusaka derby with Green Eagles visiting Lumwana Radiants.

‘We need to get three points from Nkwazi because we will be at home,’ Circuit coach Mathews Phiri said.

In Stream A, limping Kitwe United face Green Buffaloes at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

Stream A leaders Zanaco will only play their Week 8 match against Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on Sunday at Sunset Stadium.

Zanaco are searching for their first win in three matches after recording a draw and loss in the last two encounters.

The Bankers have 14 points from seven matches.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION- WEEK 8

STREAM A

16/03/19

Kitwe United Vs Green Buffaloes

Kabwe Warriors Vs Prison Leopards

Nakambala Leopards Vs Red Arrows

17/03/19

Zanaco Vs Mufulira Wanderers

Zesco United Vs Lusaka Dynamos (POSTPONED)

STREAM B

16/03/19

Lumwana Radiants Vs Green Eagles

Circuit City Vs Nkwazi

Napsa Stars Vs FC MUZA

Nkana Vs Buildcon (POSTPONED)

18/03/19

Forest Rangers Vs Power Dynamos

