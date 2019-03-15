Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akonnor is upbeat as the Ghanaian side prepare to tackle Zesco United in their must win final Group C match of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup in Ndola.

Third placed Kotoko must beat Zesco and hope that group leaders Nkana losses at Al Hilal in Sudan on Sunday for them to advance to the quarterfinals.

Nkana lead Group C with nine points, one above second placed Hilal, while Kotoko and eliminated Zesco are on seven and four points respectively.

‘We definitely have to win. A draw won’t help us,’ Akonnor said in Ndola.

‘If you look at it, its difficulty but once we are focused and do the right thing we will have a chance,’ he said.

Akonnor said Kotoko won’t underrate struggling Zesco, who have not won in their last seven matches.

‘We respect Zesco United very match. They are a good side. It is unfortunate football can always be like that, now they don’t have a chance to advance,’ he said.

Zesco last Wednesday lost 2-1 against Mighty Mufulira Wanderers in a FAZ Super Division match.

