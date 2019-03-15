In-form South African-based striker Musonda Mwape has been recalled for Chipolopolo duty by caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi.

The Black Leopards striker returns to the fold for the first time since 2017 and is currently front-runner in the 2018/2019 South Africa PSL Golden Boot race on 12 goals.

But there is no place for TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba following his modest return under Sven Vandenbroeck in his five games in charge.

Vandenbroeck is currently suspended over a disciplinary case by FAZ as he prepares to depart the Chipolopolo job on March 31 when his contract expires.

There is also no place for Nathan Sinkala but the duos’ club mate and defender Kabaso Chongo is the only one of Mazembe trio in Chiyangi’s steam.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustin Mulenga including Zesco United striker Lazarus Kambole headline the 20-member Zambia team.

Power Dynamos goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga will be Kennedy Mweene’s understudy for the Namibia match.

GOALKEEPERS:Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns,South Africa), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS:Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Clatous Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-South Africa)

STRIKERS:Justin Shonga, (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Moses Phiri (Buildcon), Musonda Mwape (Black Leopards, South Africa), Lameck Silwaba (Buildcon)

