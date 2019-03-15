President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the use of social media to spread hate speech and commit cybercrimes.

Addressing the Nation on progress made in the application of National Values and Principles in Parliament today, President Lungu urged the public to be weary of vices on social media.

He revealed that the enactment of a cybercrimes and data protection bill meant to bring culprits of hate speech and cybercrime to book has reached an advanced stage.

The Head of State has appealed to parliamentarians to support the bill.

And President Lungu is concerned with alcohol and substance abuse which he said are retrogressive to national development.

He said government undertook sensitization programs for chiefs from all provinces on the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse as they are key agents of change.

And President Lungu said government has made strides in promoting morality and ethics through intensified awareness.

On Patriotism and National Unity, President Lungu said Patriotism demands that everyone speaks well of the country.

The President further said Government has continued to improve access to social services such as health care and education for all citizens.

President Lungu also noted that political violence threatens the country’s national unity and democracy.

On good governance and integrity, the head of state said Government will continue to involve the public in the development of government policy and legislation.

He also noted that the there is need to continue enhancing transparency and accountability in the use of public funds because it will bring integrity in the public service.

And President Lungu said Government is committed to fighting corruption and has implored relevant agencies mandated to combat corruption to step up the fight.

President Lungu added that there is need for the country to respond to the threat of climate change by improving the management of natural resources.

