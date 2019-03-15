The Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) is expectant that President Edgar Lungu will emphasize on the importance of the dialogue amongst political stakeholders as he addresses the nation on national values and principles in parliament today.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says his organisation expects the president to emphasize on the importance of the national dialogue, adding that there is need for the Head of State to commit himself and his government to the national political dialogue as he addresses the nation.

Speaking on a live breakfast show on Hot FM radio today, Mr Cheembe said SACCORD believes that dialogue is very important in bringing about unity in the country.

Mr Cheembe said SACCORD also expects the Head of State to address the constitutional reforms and the application of the Public Order Act which was also being reformed.

He added that his organisation and the country will be interested to know which institutions will spearhead the implementation of national values and principles, so that they are held accountable.

Parliament yesterday suspended part of its standing orders to omit the Vice-President’s question time and allow for President Edgar Lungu’s address set for today.

President Lungu will address Parliament on the application of national values and principles which is in line with the Constitutional provisions that the Head of State should address Parliament at least twice a year.

