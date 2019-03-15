

Ministry of Foreign Affairs have refuted a story circulating on social media, indicating that two Zambian students were sentenced to death by the Government of the Republic of China for suspected drug trafficking.

The online story also indicates that the Zambian government has kept this condemnation of the students as a secret from the members of the public.

This is contained in a press release issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations unit.

The statement explained that the information is misleading and a mere fabrication which must be treated with utmost contempt.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda disclosed that the mission has received a number of inquiries from both Zambia and non-Zambian nationals over the validity of the story.

Ambassador Chibesakunda said that no such report has been received by the Embassy nor recorded by the Chinese authorities in China.

She further stated that there are no Zambian students in China bearing the names indicated in the online story.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between the Chinese and Zambian government and has assured the public that Zambian mission in China will continue to monitor the well-being of all students in China.

[Read 316 times, 316 reads today]