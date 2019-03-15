A woman of Kabwe in Central Province has delivered a set of conjoined twins who are sharing a heart and liver.

The twins born on Wednesday afternoon at the University Teaching Hospitals-Women and New Born Hospital were a referral case from the Kabwe General Hospital.

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya disclosed the development to Journalists in Mansa yesterday.

The Minister has described the condition of the twins as critical but stable.

Dr. Chilufya says a team of Doctors has continued to monitor the condition of babies.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Health Head Media Relations Stanslous Ngosa.

