Nkana coach Betson Chambeshi is optimistic they will end their two-match away losing run in Group C as they prepare for their final league stage fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup in Sudan on Sunday against Al Hilal.

Chambeshi’s side has not picked up an away point in continental action since January 20 when they drew 0-0 away against Cote d’Ivoire side San Pedro to qualify tothe CAF Confederation Cup group stage 3-0 on aggregate.

Since then, Nkana have lost 2-0 away to compatriots Zesco United on February 3 in Ndola and 3-0 in Ghana to Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on March 3.

“Yes, it has been a worry but we are trying our level best to make sure we mend were we are not doing well but we are ready,” Chambeshi said.

“But if you look at our performances away from home, it is only that we have been conceding but if you look at the whole picture, the team is there and it can deliver and pick points away from home.

“We are sure we have worked on these lapses and the boys are ready to perform.”

Nkana just need a draw on Sunday in Omdurman to seal their debut quarterfinal place in the competition.

Nkana lead Group C on 9 points, Al Hilal are second on 8 points while Kotoko and Zesco have 7 and 4 points.

But a home win or draw for Zesco on Sunday against Kotoko at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola will hand Nkana their quarterfinal passage regardless of Sundays result in Sudan.

