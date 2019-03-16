Mpongwe District commissioner Keith Maila has urged the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to help curb message scams which have led to the loss of thousands of kwacha from vulnerable mobile phone users.

Mr Maila says the commission along with other stakeholders should ensure that that the digital economy can be trusted for the enhancement of consumer welfare in Zambia.

Mr. Maila further urged members of the public to desist from circulating scam messages to other mobile phone users.

Mr Maila was speaking during the commemoration of the provincial World Consumer Rights Day held in Mpongwe this morning.

Mr. Maila further stressed on the need to develop legislation to support the exponential growth of smart products in order to build a trustworthy digital economy.

And CCPC Northern Region chief investigator Masauso Phiri said the world consumer rights day was an international event aimed at educating citizens on the rights of consumers across all sectors.

He added that consumers are present everywhere and hence it is vital that their welfare is enhanced in all sectors of the economy.

This year’s World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) is being commemorated under the theme “trusted smart products ensuring financial inclusion for a better Zambia.”

[Read 10 times, 10 reads today]