

Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to deal with President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming Roan Parliamentary by election.

Mr Kambwili said in a statement that he wants President Lungu to come to Roan for campaigns where the NDC will teach him a political lesson.

“To President Lungu I want you to come to roan with all your money, all your helicopters, all your busses, all your vehicles including the fire tenders, make sure you also come with Davies Mwila I would like to deal with you and not these little babies your brought to Roan Constituency,” Dr Kambwili said.

He declared that the ground in Roan is fertile adding that he wants all government machinery in Roan so that the people can enjoy government money that they would not be given had it not been for an election.

Dr Kambwili said he will be waiting on the ground for the PF leadership.

“I repeat bring all your money to Roan we chew it for you, those K20 Bowman was giving out are too small. We need millions of kwacha pumped into roan constituency,” he said.

He said the NDC adopted candidate Eng. Joseph Chishala who has worked in the mines for over 20 years and was a vocal leader within the Mine Union of Zambia and just like him, he was persecuted for fighting for the poor miners.

“I would like to thank my media guys from the PF for creating such a wonderful buzz around NDC. Your propaganda surrounding my son led you into a ditch but now we have delivered a viable candidate,” he said.

