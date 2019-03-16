Ndola Ndola Teaching Hospital has hit another milestone after successfully performing a surgical procedure known as Transhiatal esophagectomy for the first time in Zambia.

Hospital Public Relations Officer Sheona Kamwendo said the operation was conducted on a patient who could not eat or swallow saliva for the past three years due to a complication in the food pipe which was completely closed.

Mrs Kamwendo reveled that for the past three years the patient was only able to spit the saliva as she could not swallow.

On the feeding aspect, she was able to do so using a tube that was inserted through her stomach.

Transhiatal Esophagectomy is an advanced surgery done for people with a damaged Esophagus that results in inability to swallow.

The esophagus is the organ that connects the mouth to the stomach.

“The patient who was operated on is currently still admitted but recovering very well,as of today the patient has been fed on porridge and water

Special tribute goes to the surgical team who are now able to conduct surgery that was previously being done outside Zambia,” she said.

The surgical team comprised of Dr. Joseph Musowoya – Senior Medical Superintendent, Dr Kazuma Seke Head of Department – Surgery, Dr. Patrick Musonda, Dr Bright Chirengendure, Dr. Felix Chibwe and Dr Mbangu Mumbwe –Anesthesiologist.

The Nurses on the team where Mrs Phiri, and Mr Miranda.

