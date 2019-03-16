The Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has called upon Finance Minister Margret Mwanakatwe to immediately disburse salaries for National Prosecution Authority and other judicial officers countrywide.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday morning, Mr. Sinkamba said it is wrong for Government to keep essential public service workers like prosecutors without pay because such blunders breed and promote lawlessness in the nation.

He also said that failure to pay salaries undermines adherence to national values and principles espoused in the Constitution of Zambia.

“Today, President Edgar Lungu reported to the Nation on the implementation of national values and principles. It is hard to promote national values and principles when the Minister of Finance is not pay public service workers on time.

“How can a holder of a public office maintain and promote of the highest standards of professional ethics and integrity without salary? How can they provide effective, impartial, fair and equitable public services without a salary?

“We understand that they are planning to go on go-slow. We appeal to the Honorable Mwanakatwe to avert the inevitable go-slow by releasing salaries without further delays. Dispensation of justice should never be undermines in a nation. It breeds and promotes lawlessness in the nation..

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]