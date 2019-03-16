Unbeaten Kabwe Warriors on Saturday went top of Pool A of the 2019 FAZ Super Division log for at least 24 hours following a 1-0 Kabwe derby win over promoted side Prison Leopards at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium.

Saturday’s victory lifts the five-time champions to 15 points, one more than early-season pacesetters Zanaco who will return to the top on Sunday if they beat Mufulira Wanderers at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Warriors’ lone goal came deep into stoppage time of the 90 minutes through Clement Mundia.

Prisons stay last at number 10 in Pool A and are without a win on 4 points from seven games and a match in hand.

And at Garden Park in Kitwe, hosts Kitwe United and visitors Green Buffaloes ‘ game has been rescheduled to Sunday morning after it was cancelled before kick off when a Saturday afternoon storm left the Garden Park pitch waterlogged.

Meanwhile in Pool A, Nkwazi reclaimed top spot and went two points clear on 15 points after a 3-0 away win over promoted Circuit City at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkwazi replace Power Dynamos who drop to second and are only in action on March 18 when they visit Forest Rangers in Ndola.

Eric Choomba’s brace propelled Nkwazi back to the summit after he head-in the ball in the 32nd and 70th minutes while Emmanuel Chabula added one in the 59th minute.

In Lumwana, Green Eagles jumped from sixth to third on 13 points following a 1-0 away win over second from bottom Lumwana Radiants courtesy of a Kizito Cheelo 14th minute free kick.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 8

POOL A

16/03/2019

Kabwe Warriors 1-Prison Leopards 0

Nakambala Leopards 0-Red Arrows 0

17/03/2019

Zanaco-Mufulira Wanderers

Kitwe United-Green Buffaloes

Postponed:

Zesco United- Lusaka Dynamos

POOL B

16/03/3019

Circuit City 0-Nkwazi 3

Napsa Stars 0-FC MUZA 1

Lumwana Radiants 0-Green Eagles 1

18/03/2019

Forest Rangers-Power Dynamos

Postponed

Nkana-Buildcon

