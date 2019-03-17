Cabinet has approved the National Dialogue for Constitution Refinement Forum Bill ahead of the commencement of the constitution refinement process.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has disclosed that he hopes to present the National Dialogue for Constitution Refinement Forum Bill to Parliament in the course of this week.

Mr. Lubinda has told Q-News that once the Bill has been enacted into law, it will be all systems go for the constitution refinement process.

He states that this entails that government is all set for the constitution refinement process.

And Mr. Lubinda has clarified that the K2 million required for the constitution refinement process is within allocations from the 2019 national budget.

He notes that besides funds government has set aside in the contingency, his Ministry was allocated some monies meant for legal reforms in the same national budget.

