Here is a wrap of how our Chipolopolo stars fared for their respective clubs during Saturday’s final day action of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League group stage.

TP MAZEMBE

Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes for TP Mazembe who secured their CAF Champions League quarterfinal slot with a 2-0 home win over CS Constantine of Algeria on Saturday in Lubumbashi.

Midfielder Rainford Kalaba was substituted in the 70th minute while Nathan SinKala came on in the 85th minute.

Mazembe finished top of Group A on 11 points, one ahead of Constantine.

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Sundowns lost 1-0 away at Wydad Casablanca on Saturday in Morocco but still secured second place in Group A to advance to the last eight after both sides’ finished tied on 10 points.

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene did not make the travelling party to Morocco.

ORLANDO PIRATES

Pirates’ quarterfinal dreams ended in Guinea on Saturday where they lost 2-1 at Horoya to finish third in Group B.

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga and striker Justin Shonga both came off the bench in the 23rd and 60th minutes respectively.

Shonga subsequently scored Pirates lone goal in stoppage time.

Pirates finished on 6 points, four behind second placed Horoya.

SIMBA SC

A stoppage time goal from midfielder Cletus Chama clinched Tanzanian side Simba SC’s quarterfinal spot following a stunning 2-1 home win over 1973 winners and 2014 losing finalists AS Vita after the two sides went into the break at 1-1.

Chama played the full 90 minutes for Simba who finished second in Group D on 9 points, one points behind record eight-time champions Al Ahly while Vita exited bottom on 7 points.

